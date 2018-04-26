CPP kick against election of MMDCEs in 2021

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has kicked against the decision by the government to push back the election of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) from 2018 to 2021.
The National Chairman and Leader of the CPP, Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle, said the CPP was surprised by the sudden change of heart by the ruling party.
The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, is reported to have said that the election of MMDCEs will happen in 2021 instead of the initial promise of 2018.
She has therefore given assurance that, although it was going whittle down the President’s enormous executive powers at local level of governance, the government is committed to giving up that power to deepen the country’s democracy.
Reacting to the issue in an interview with Prime News Ghana, the CPP National Chairman said even though most of the political parties are united in their position that MMDCEs should be elected, the ruling NPP should not burden any in-coming government, come 2021, with their unfulfilled manifesto pledge.
“Ghanaians must hold the current government accountable as their Election 2016 manifesto tagged ‘Change an agenda for jobs,’ the party was clear on the election of MMDCEs. The NPP cannot now begin to sing a new song for us to dance”.
Prof Delle said he was wondering whether the perceived fear of the taking away of the powers of the President at the local level, was the reason for the political u-turn.
The NPP in its manifesto was unequivocal that if elected the party would push for the direct election of MMDCEs within 24 months in office, “majority of Ghanaians accepted and voted for the NPP, the President and his team cannot change from that election promise”.
He said the CPP believed their election is crucial for the effective administration at the local level.
“The local people are yearning for the election of their leaders. There should not be interference. The NPP promised us that within 24 months they are going to elect Chief Executives, they must deliver”.
Prof Delle said he found it disheartening that the sense of purpose and urgency which the CPP under Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah brought to national development had been missing since 1966.
“It is time we restore it. Our people can wait no longer. We believe that the State has a binding commitment to use its power to promote high rates of economic growth and development as well as to ensure that the wealth thereof is shared equitably among Ghanaians – North and South, East and West”, he added.