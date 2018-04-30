First National Bank - Join our community

Youth Ministry congratulate Isaac Dogboe

By Kwaku Antwi Jnr
Category: Uncategorised
Isaac 'the Royal Storm' Dogboe, the new WBO Super Bantamweight/Junior Featherweight champion
Isaac 'the Royal Storm' Dogboe, the new WBO Super Bantamweight/Junior Featherweight champion
fShare

The Youth and Sports Ministry has congratulated new WBO Super Bantamweight/Junior Featherweight, Isaac Dogboe for winning the title on Sunday dawn April 29, 2018.

A statement signed by the Sector Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah on Monday April 30, 2018 and release to Prime News Ghana said "your victory came as no surprise to us because of your focus, determination and dedication to a righteous course. Your confidence gives you strength in style".

The statement said "having become the youngest world champion  in our rich boxing history, you, just like your predecessors  are indeed a role model to the youth of Ghana".

Isaac 'the Royal Storm' Dogboe on Sunday dawn became Ghana's youngest ever boxing champion after knocking out Jessie Magdaleno in Philadelphia.

Read below the full statement from the Sports Ministry: