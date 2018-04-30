Youth Ministry congratulate Isaac Dogboe

The Youth and Sports Ministry has congratulated new WBO Super Bantamweight/Junior Featherweight, Isaac Dogboe for winning the title on Sunday dawn April 29, 2018.
A statement signed by the Sector Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah on Monday April 30, 2018 and release to Prime News Ghana said "your victory came as no surprise to us because of your focus, determination and dedication to a righteous course. Your confidence gives you strength in style".
The statement said "having become the youngest world champion in our rich boxing history, you, just like your predecessors are indeed a role model to the youth of Ghana".
Isaac 'the Royal Storm' Dogboe on Sunday dawn became Ghana's youngest ever boxing champion after knocking out Jessie Magdaleno in Philadelphia.
