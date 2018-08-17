I regret leaving Iwan - Bulldog

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known in the entertainment industry as 'Bulldog' says the biggest mistake he has ever made as an artist manager was how he fought his former reggae and dancehall artist, Iwan.
Artistes & Repertoire (A&R) Manager of Zylofon Music, Bulldog made this shocking revelation on HitzFM's morning show,"Daybreak Hitz".
Bulldog narrated his experience with Iwan to be very painful and ever regretted leaving the artist. He added that Iwan is the most prolific reggae dancehall artist ever produced here in Ghana.
"My inexperience at the time of managing Iwan made me cut my own glory short. Everything that was supposed to be pointed at me as my greatness for managing the artist was cut off so I learnt a lot when I had issues with Shatta Wale and now I can say I'm part of the team that made Shatta Wale great", he explained.