109th Monetary Policy Committee meetings begin Nov 22

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana will hold its 109th regular meetings from Tuesday, November 22, 2022 to Friday, November 25, 2022.
The meetings are to review developments in the economy, a release by the bank said.
The meetings will conclude with a press conference on Monday, November 28, 2022 to announce the decision of the committee.
The meeting comes at a time when the reading of the 2023 budget hangs in a balance due to the ongoing government, International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Experts and the international financial markets will be waiting to see updates of numbers regarding the country’s debt among other things.