2021 Budget: Ghana is better positioned to recover, rebuild an even more resilient economy – Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says Ghana is better positioned to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
This according to him, is due to the various programmes from the government to rebuild the economy and stem the spread of the virus.
Delivering the 2021 budget statement and economic policy of government in Parliament on Friday, March 12, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said measures taken by government so far makes Ghana better positioned to recover economically from the pandemic.
“Government succeeded in protecting virtually all jobs and incomes in public sector. For the people of Ghana have witnessed since the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the rest of the world, a leadership that is responsible, creative, courageous, decisive and above all very caring.
He said the policies such as the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP) have sees major results recorded “that have made it easier for people to cope with this unprecedented crisis”.
For him, the measures taken were to save lives, protect livelihoods and safeguard economic activities and they did just that.
“Mr Speaker, today Ghana is better positioned to recover and rebuild an even more resilient economy. Nobody says we know how to do it but also because the grace of God has been assured for this journey.”