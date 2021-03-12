2021 Budget: Ghana’s total debt stock now GHS291.6billion

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has in the 2021 Budget statement presentation said Ghana's debt stock now stands at GHS291.6billion.
He pegged Ghana’s fiscal deficit at 13.7 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
This deficit, according to him, includes the cost of the financial sector cleanup up.
“The fiscal deficit including the financial sector cost for 2020 is 13 .7 per cent of GDP,” the budget said adding that “it was financed from both domestic and external sources.”
Regarding Ghana’s debt stock, the budget said the total debt rose from 122billion in 2019 to a 291.6billion as of the end of December 2020.
The debt include the cost of the financial sector cleanup, the majority leader added.