25 facts about money you need to know before age 25

Planning your life before the age of 25 is a good step to a successful life, one of the basic things to note are the facts about money that will help plan and a good life.
Without a conscious effort on managing your finances, you will be faced with a lot of problems, here some facts about money for to help you plan your life before 25years.
1. Credit cards will make you broke
All commercial banks now have credit cards they issue to customers, this helps you withdraw your cash anytime at anywhere. But the problem with this is it makes it difficult for you to manage your account, Automated Teller Machines are everywhere in Ghana and you can access them especially if you have a Visa card. With my facts about money for you, I will say stay away from Credit cards to be able to save and invest your money for the future.
2. Buying a car with instalment payment and interest
Everyone in Ghana wants to own a car because growing up car is part of things we consider as being rich, but the car is not necessarily life. Unless is for job that will earn you great profit to pay back do not buy a car and pay instalment, some of this packages come with interest make sure you save and buy because when you buy for luxury this will drain you.
3. Budgeting
As part of the facts about money I have for you, budgeting is also key for survival, when you grow your expenses and responsibilities increase without a proper budget you can not keep up with your responsibilities. You should have separate budgets; rent, food, transport among other expenses and be within your budget.
4. Don't be influenced by lifestyles on social media
Trends and keeping up with it can also make you broke in the future, in recent times there are a lot of nice things on social media mostly post by celebrities, try to be like them will harm your finances. Just pay what you can afford at a time.
5. Peer influence
Youthful age can make you do a lot of weird things in the same of enjoying life, going to club with friends, eating at nice restaurants and going on holiday trips. It's okay to say no to these engagements with you are not having the financial muscle to go.
6. Don't rely too much on your parents
Your parents will definitely grow old and you can't ask them for money or depend on them for somethings by 25years. This point on my facts about money will help you shape your idea about life and the need to be conscious about how you spend your money.
7. Avoid student loans
The Student loan fund gives money to students in need but you will pay back with interest and this won't help you, there are many ways to finance your school expenses without being in debt. You can take on a part-time job, scholarships and grants that you need not pay back after school.
8. Plan your retirement investment plan.
These facts about money are key in living a fulfilling life, start your retirement investment early, the earlier you that the better you are to reaped more from it. Putting aside GHC50 in investment will make you rich during your retirement age.
9. Be smart and hardworking
A lot of people throw jabs at rich people when they spend on things you think is a waste of money, but money is good, it's one of the most powerful things created by man. You need to love money and be smart in money marking ideas and also be hardworking.
10. Be ready to help
The more you help people the more you get in return but be wise not to help those you do not need your help, and also you can invest in other peoples business with good profit projections.
11. Be patient in spending
Buy when can, facts about money is key to take note of. Nice things will come and go borrowing to buy will not help you, save and pay cash for stuff instead of using debt to “buy” them instantly.
12. Your first job may not be your dream job
Don't be so much focused on getting your dream job that will pay you like a lot of money to achieve your dream, take the first job build yourself and career and learn to be a better professional in your field.
13. Your first house might not be your dream house
Keep up with a moderate living style, your dream house may not come very early in your life but with determination and good money habit, you will buy it.
14. You should only get one type of mortgage
A 15-year, fixed-rate. Your monthly payment should be no more than 25% of your take-home pay. Stay away from 30-year mortgages and ARMs no matter what.
16. Marriage
Don't spend all your savings on marriage, average spending can also make your wedding good not necessarily the huge amount you pomp into it because real life starts after the wedding ceremony.
17. Avoid debts
Borrowing for your expenses is not a good idea, avoid it.
18. Check your behaviour on Money
You can make all the plans but it's dependent on your behaviour and self-discipline that will help you achieve your money goals.
19. Do away with get-rich-quick mentality
There is no way to get rich quick, it takes time and works to get there. Most likely quick avenues to get rich are not legal, like scamming.
20. Seek advise on money
Most professional understands the money market so speaking to them will help you learn more about when and how to invest.
21. Travel
Don't travel around the world unless you can pay for it, you can equally visit places closer to you and have fun.
22. Do priority list
Have a priority list on things that are very important to your life and spend on them first.
23. Don't eat outside
Spend money and time on preparing your own food than buying outside.
24. Read more on business ideas
Read more business books and come up with ideas that can earn you more as an entrepreneur.
25. Pay your bills on time
Paying bills on time will prevent you from incurring extra costs.
These facts about money when followed will make you a successful person after your years of working.
