80 workers to lose jobs over Neoplan Ghana shut down

About 80 workers of Neoplan Ghana will lose their jobs over the imminent shut down of the company.
In an interview with Citi FM, the Human Resource Manager of the company Veronica Asante said the only way to save the company from shut down is government intervention.
She explained that the financial constraints have forced them to move from production to servicing.
"For now if we get any support from the government either being the 1D1F or any contract from the government we will not close down, we are actually in production just we don't get contracts to produce in large quantities, we get from other Universities but it doesn't come often so now we are into servicing.......Accra and Kumasi we are about 80 workers...."
Neoplan Ghana announces date for total shut down
Neoplan Ghana Limited one of the country's oldest transport companies has announced that they will be shutting down soon.
Neoplan in a memo to all staff of the company in Accra and Kumasi announced that they will cease to operate from Friday, January 31, 2020.
The company set up on December 12, 1974, say the reason for the closure is due to the lack of contracts and recurring monthly losses.
The company said the last time it was given a government contract was in 2002, which ended in 2010 and saw the production of 450 DAF/VDL buses for the Metro Mass Transit Ltd.
Dated January 15, 2020, and titled “Closure of Neoplan (Ghana) Limited”, the memo signed by the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Georges Nassar, a copy of which is in the custody of the Daily Graphic, states: “Management regretfully informs you that Neoplan (Ghana) Limited will be closing down its branches on 31st January 2020.”
“This is due to the lack of contracts and recurring monthly losses incurred. As a result, all employment contracts with the company will be terminated as of the said date until further notice,” the memo added.