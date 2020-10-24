Actress Salma Mumin apologizes to MTN Ghana over fraud allegations

Actress Salma Mumin has apologized to MTN Ghana over some fraud allegations she made against the company.
The actress in a post on Instagram said, "As a result of a misapprehension I mistakenly and unfortunately made a post to the effect that "MTN KEEP SAYING NOBODY CAN WITHDRAW YOUR MOMO ACCOUNT WITHOUT YOUR CONCERN BUT I JUST FOUND OUT MY over 10,000 cedis from my business momo account has been taken...MTN IS NOT SAFE ANYMORE."
According to her post, "it was clearly mistaken. I hereby retract the said post and apologize unreservedly to MTN Ghana for any inconvenience caused it by the earlier post.
"I also express my sincere gratitude to MTN Ghana for its effective and prompt support in resolving the difficulty I was facing with my transaction."
MTN Ghana has threatened to take legal action against actress, Salma Mumin over Mobile Money fraud allegations.
Salma Mumin accused officials of the company of involvement in mobile money fraud.
MTN has given the actress a 24-hour ultimatum to retract the claims or face potential legal action.
The company said claims by the actress on social media about a MoMo transaction and the company are untrue.
Ms Mumin had, on October 22, complained via her Instagram account that an amount of ¢10,000 had been illegally “taken” from her mobile money wallet without her knowledge.
She had further threatened to “disturb the peace” of MTN until her money was refunded, claiming that “MTN is not safe anymore”.
“MTN keep saying nobody can withdraw your Mono account without your concern but I just found out my over 10,000 cedis from my mono account has been taken… MTN is not safe anymore,” she wrote on Instagram.
But in a rejoinder issued on Friday evening, MTN Ghana rejected Miss Mumins account as untrue.
“As @Salmamumin is very much aware, the said amount was not in her MoMo Merchant Wallet and no money had been taken from her MoMo Merchant Wallet as claimed,” the company said in a response on Twitter.