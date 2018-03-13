Adwoa Sarfo summoned over ¢28.8m MASLOC sole sourced contract

Adwoa Sarfo, the Minister for Procurement has been summoned by Parliament to respond to questions on why CEO of MASLOC refused to follow due process in awarding a ¢28.8m contract.
According to the Member of Parliament for Ashiaman, Ernest Norgbey, the contract awarded to a private firm, Dextro-Impex Company Limited by Microfinance and Small Loans Centre, MASLOC did not go through competitive bidding.
The MP continued that the CEO of MASLOC gave Dextro-Impex Company Limited a letter of comfort to allow the private company to raise funds to execute the contract.
“At the time that these contracts were signed there was no board in place but the CEO took it upon himself to do all these things.
“We keep talking about sole sourcing and fighting corruption but if one CEO can take the decision to award a contract worth GH¢28.8 million, then there is every cause to worry,”
He added that even the Ghana Public Procurement Authority (PPA) cannot give approval to sole source such a contract.
“Under which condition or urgency are they going to authorize MASLOC to procure these cars when there are some conditions that ought to be met?” he quizzed.
The Ashiaman Legislator is of the view that MASLOC could have opened tender for prospective companies to bid for the supply, therefore Ghana must get answers as to why the CEO supported a company which did not have the financial muscle to undertake such a contract which was worth so much money.
Adwoa Sarfo and MASLOC CEO, Stephen Amoah will on March 14, 2018, be expected to give the circumstances under which MASLOC purchased 1,800 second-hand vehicles from Germany for GH¢28.8 million.
Even though Adwoa Sarfo has not commented on the allegations, she has confirmed her willingness to answer questions regarding the contract