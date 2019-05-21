Aggrieved Gold Coast customers take action as they petition EOCO

Some aggrieved customers of Gold Coast Fund Management (GCFM) have taken a different approach to retrieving their locked up funds as they have petitioned the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).
Their petition also asks EOCO to investigate the directors of the investment firm.
The aggrieved customers claim their investments have been illegally transferred to Liberia and the US by Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, the President of Groupe Nduom.
“Our own investigation shows that monies had been transferred to Liberia and US through illegal means to conceal the funds,” the customers stated in the petition dated 17 May 2019.
They also alleged that a part of their investments has been used by the firm to set up different companies in the name of different directors and shareholders “without due process”.
They want EOCO to begin investigations “as a matter of urgency and in the larger public interests”.also been acquired in different names by Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom all with intentions to conceal the funds.”
Gold Coast Fund Management (GCFM) has come under serious pressure from customers who claim their investments are locked up despite assurances from management.
Some have demonstrated on countless occasions to demand their monies but that has proved futile.
