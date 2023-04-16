Aker Energy submits 'Plan of Development' to Energy Minister

Aker Energy, the operator of the Deepwater Tano/Cape Three Points (DWT/CTP) block offshore Ghana has submitted a Plan of Development (PoD) to Ghanaian authorities.
“This is a major milestone for us. We are proud to say that together with our partners and the Ghanaian authorities, we have submitted a comprehensive plan of development that will form the basis for the sustainable and efficient development of the Pecan field,” said Kadijah Amoah, chief executive officer of the operator said in a statement.
The PoD was presented to the Minister of Energy, Mathew Opoku Prempeh, at the Ministry of Energy in Accra on Friday (14 April 2023).
The PoD presents an overall plan for a phased development and production of the resources in the DWT/CTP contract area.
The phased development plan will start with the development of the Pecan field as a firm phase one, being the largest of several discoveries in the contract area.
The main Pecan field, located in ultra-deep waters ranging from 2,400 to 2,700 meters about 115 kilometers offshore Ghana, will be developed with a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel and a subsea production system (SPS).
The operator and partners expect the Pecan field development and subsequent phases to provide significant proceeds to Ghana.
“This has been a team effort and despite the significant challenges we faced, we have shown once againour resilience and unflinching commitment to the project. We now look forward to the approval of the PoD so we can get to work, developing and producing the resources for the ultimate benefit of the Ghanaian people,” said Amoah.
