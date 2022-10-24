Alan Kyerematen assures Buntaa Farms of government’s support

The Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen has assured poultry company, Buntaa Farms, of government’s support in ensuring it goes into processing in other to become competitive and one of the “signature” companies in the country.
Buntaa Farms Limited is an ultra-modern chicken production, processing and marketing complex, comprising of a layer component and a broiler component, which are being delivered in three phases.
Phase one comprises a layer component with the capacity of 232,000 layers planned. Phase two comprises two pullet houses and five-layer houses, also with a capacity of 58,000 per bird house, whiles Phase three is a broiler production component with an estimated capacity of one million birds plus a slaughtering house with adequate refrigeration facilities.
Addressing journalists after touring the facility, Mr. Kyerematen said “Government is determined as a matter of policy to enhance local capacity for the production of chickenand other poultry products because we believe that it will create significant opportunities for job creation particularly once you have investors like [Mr.Gyan] who put in their resources into building this particular anchor facility, then it allows other smaller producers to feed into this particular anchor facility.
I have no doubt in my mind that since this is consistent withgovernment’s policy to support local poultry production, that this should become one of the signature companies for us in this country and once this phase is completed, we will support the company to go into processing and that becomes the final stage of the value chain.”
Buntaa Farms is a Ghanaian-owned company located at Kwabeng in Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region and seeks to undertake business in the areas of farming, sale of agricultural equipment, agro processing, export of agro products and poultry farming.
The company was registered in 2019 and accepted under Government’s flagship industrialization programme, One District One Factory in May 2021.
Buntaa Farms has adopted an advanced technological infrastructure positioning itself to be a disruptive poultry farm business, issuing better feed, lighting, and temperature regulation systems to reimaging poultry in Ghana.
At full operations, Buntaa Farms would be well positioned to significantly contribute to the reduction of the import bill on frozen poultry products into the country while creating massive sustainable jobs to the youth.
In another development, the minister had earlier toured Specialty Beers Ghana (SBL) Limited, a foreign-owned company located in Kwasi Tenten in Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality of the Eastern Region on a five-acre land to manufacture specialty ‘ale or top fermented’ beers for the Ghanaian market.
The Minister after inspecting the facility told the press that “We are very pleased that we have this investment undertaking under the 1D1F initiative, the beauty of this investment is that it is using 70percent local raw material-broken rice and maize grains and other ingredients. So, it speaks very much to the concept of 1D1F, it is located in a rural economy, it is creating jobs.
Specialty beer wants a niche market
The Managing Director of Speciality Beer, Kristof Henot says the company wants to differentiate itself from the established brewery companies, and adds that their vision is to bring new
flavours into the market and create a
niche market.
The second phase of the project is intended to develop exports to the wider ECOWAS region, rest of Africa and possibly the European market via specialized international distributors.
For this reason, Specialty Beers Ghana Limited has already acquired ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme
(ETLS) certification.
The company would also take advantage of AfCFTA to secure market access opportunities in Africa once it is able to meet the Rules of Origin requirement under the Agreement.
Specialty Beers Ghana Limited has so far invested €4M (Euros) for the acquisition of land, construction of factory building and installation of equipment and other logistics.