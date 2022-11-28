Alhassan Yakubu-Tali appointed ADB Managing Director

Deputy Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) Limited Alhassan Yakubu-Tali has been appointed as the substantive Managing Director (MD) of the bank.
He takes over from Dr John Kofi Mensah. Mr Mensah’s contract as Managing Director (MB) of ADB, commenced on 1 August 2017, and will end on 30 November 2022.
Dr. John Kofi Mensah, the outgoing MD of ADB is an astute Banker and Economist with three decades of experience in different sectors of banking ranging from start-ups and delinquent bank operations, credit and foreign/treasury management of universal banks.
He began his career at the erstwhile Bank for Housing and Construction in 1989 as an Economics and Research Officer and later Treasury Officer until 1995 when he joined Securities Discount Company (SDC) as a Deputy Chief Money Market Dealer.
In 1996, he joined International Commercial Bank (Now FBN Bank) as a pioneer and Manager of Treasury/Foreign Operations and was elevated to the position of General Manager/Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank by 2007.
Mr Yakubu-Tali takes over as the MD of ADB at a critical time in the banking sector of the country and he is expected to spearhead the activities of the bank to achieve its vision of becoming the “people’s bank – harnessing the transformational power of agribusiness for wealth creation”.
He will also be expected to lead the management and staff of ADB to grow the bank to become a “strong customer-centric bank, providing profitable and diversified financial services for a sustained contribution to agricultural development” in the country.
New MD Yakubu-Tali
Mr Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, the incoming MD of ADB, is a seasoned investment banker with 15 years of international experience spanning many multinational banks including, HSBC, Lehman Brothers Investment Bank, Bank of Tokyo and Fimat International Bank.
He holds an MBA (Marketing) from the City University, Bellevue, USA (Frankfurt Campus); B.S. (Business Administration), also from the City University, Bellevue, USA (Frankfurt Campus); Diploma 2 (Business Administration) from West London College, London and Diploma 1 (Business Administration) from West London College, London.
A married man, Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, is a polyglot and is fluent in German, English, Hausa and Dagbani.
The ADB
Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) Limited is a universal bank offering a full range of banking products and services in Consumer, Corporate, Parastatals/Public Sector, SME, Agriculture, Trade and E-Banking services.
Its business focus is universal banking with a developmental focus on Agriculture and more. The Bank successfully listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) on December 20, 2016.
The new ownership structure of the Bank has Financial Investment Trust owning 64.05% shares, Government of Ghana holds 21.50%, Ghana Amalgamated Trust PLC, also holding 11.26% and retail investors and ADB staff owning 3.2% of the company’s shares.