Appointments Committee to vet Ken Ofori-Atta on March 25

The Appointments Committee of Parliament will on Thursday, March 25, 2021 vet Finance Minister-designate Ken Ofori-Atta.
Mr. Ofori-Atta is the only nominee left on the list of ministers the President, Nana Akufo-Addo presented to Parliament on January 21, 2021, for vetting.
Mr. Ofori-Atta had to travel to the US to seek further medical care, following complications after recovering from COVID-19.
This compelled the committee to postpone his vetting which was originally scheduled for March 8, 2021, indefinitely.
He however returned to Ghana on Monday, March 22, 2021.
The Finance Ministry had explained that the Minister-designate had to travel because the treatment facilities for his medical condition were not available in Ghana.
Ofori-Atta is expected to be questioned by the Appointments Committee on Ghana’s increasing debt stock, the state of the cedi, revenue mobilisation, the controversial Agyapa royalties deal among other issues pertaining to the economy.