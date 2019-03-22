Audit Service indicted for spending GHc7.6m on cars

The Public Procurement Authority has indicted the Ghana Audit Service in the controversial purchase of some 32 vehicles by the Service.
It emerged in September 2018 that the Audit Service spent 7.6 million Ghana cedis from combined funding sources of its 2017 budgetary allocation and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in procuring those vehicles while contravening public procurement regulations in the process.
Though the Service denied the allegations of impropriety, the matter was referred to the Public Procurement Authority for investigation.
Sources at the Public Procurement Authority said that the investigations have been concluded and a report submitted to the Attorney-General’s Department for consideration and action.
Read also: Corruption fight: Individuals should be allowed to prosecute – Auditor-General
we understand that the report upholds infractions in the methods employed by the Audit Service for the controversial purchase.
It however directs that the supplier should be paid off to avoid a case of financial loss to the state.
The report, according to Citi News sources, also questions the constitution of the Audit Service’s Entity Tender, saying it did not conform to procedures set forth by the Service’s established law.
We did no wrong in procuring 32 vehicles – Audit Service
The Audit Service had debunked claims that it unlawfully procured the vehicles to undertake its operations across the country.
It said it followed the due procedure in procuring the 32 vehicles and further stated that the procurement of the vehicles went through a national competitive tendering process.
Read also: Auditor General recovers GH¢64m from financial infractions between 2013,2017
It also noted that although the cost of the vehicles was above the approved limit, the Central Tender Review Board had given it a concurrent approval as required to exceed the initial limit.
“It was also alleged that we bought 27 vehicles at the cost GH¢ 7.6 million. This again is untrue. We bought 32 vehicles at 6.870,511.65; it was alleged that the procurement was made from the “Audit Service 2017 budgetary allocation. This is false – the procurement was made from the 2018 budgetary allocation,” the Audit Service said.
The Service further assured the public of its dedication to protecting the public purse and will abide by all laws in executing its mandate.
“We would like to assure the public that the vehicles were genuinely procured and are being used to carry out several audits across the country. The Audit Service wishes to reassure the public that protecting the public purse is our core mandate. We will continue to honour this call and to be law abiding.”
Source:citinewsroom