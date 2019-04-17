Aviation Authority calls for more partnerships among local operators

Ghana Civil Aviation Authority has called on local airline operators to merge to be able to serve the domestic air travel space better.
Director General of Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Simon Allotey in an interview with Citi FM said due to the low patronage of the domestic air travels it will be prudent for new entries in the sector to merge rather than operating independently.
According to him, this will help make the sector competitive and improve its profit margin. Currently, in Ghana, only two domestic airlines are serving the market, Africa World Airlines and Passion Air.
Mr Allotey explaining further said: "if look at the partnership between African World Airlines and South Africa Airways, the sign the agreement in Ghana some months ago and if you listen to what South Africa Airways said in the agreement, they said we are a firm believer that Africa that for Africa to be connected it not only just one airline but it will depend on partnerships in collaboration between airlines like our which will operate better and larger connectivities so it is important to go into such partnerships."
The Aviation Ministry has denied media reports that it intends giving the management of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to a private company, TAV Airport Holding Company Limited.
According to a supposed cabinet memo been circulated, the Aviation Ministry is considering handing over management of the facility to TAV Airport Holdings company limited. It claims its move will enhance efficient management of the facility but the Aviation Minister, Kofi Adda in an interview on Starr News on April 16, 2019, said the reports are false.
''I haven't seen anything credible on that, I will like to get something credible from whoever is putting this out for them to explain to me what they mean by the privatization. I have been a consultant for the most part of my life in my professional life in Ghana and I don't know where it comes from, I don't know who put it out there, I have even heard it out there they are selling the airport , I dont know who the airport will be sold to and who is going to buy it, am surprised at them''.
''The government will always look at the kinds of arrangement that will improve the value of the assets that we have in the nation. Bear in mind that the president has made it very clear that he is here to protect the public purse. The public purse is not just about money its also about the assets so if there is any asset that the state owes that we have to protect it's not about just protecting and keeping it the way it is, it's our duty to enhance the value of that asset. Nobody has come to me to talk about how to privatize the airport ''he added.
