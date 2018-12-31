B5 Plus celebrates four business awards in 2018

B5 Plus Limited, steel and metal manufacturing giant ended the year 2018 on a good note, taking home four coveted awards.
The awards presented to the Kpone-based company in the Greater Accra Region, in November and December, include the Ghana Club 100 awards, the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) Metal, Building Products Sector award, Ghana Industry CEO Award, and 1st Ghana Business Leaders Excellence Award (Gold award.)
The Gold award under the 1st Ghana Business Leaders Excellence Award was conferred on the Chairman of B5 Plus Limited, Mukesh Thakwani, on December 5th in Accra.
The organizers of the award, Top Brass, said it was “in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the economic development of Ghana in the category: manufacturing (steel products).
For the Ghana Club 100 ranking, a major industries awards scheme B5 Plus this year improved upon its rating significantly.
It placed 23rd in the 2018 edition, from a position of 48th best company in 2017.
The steel giant maintained its position as a major contender for the AGI’s award as it has done over the years.
The company according to its Chairman, could not have achieved much this year for recognition, had it not been for increased patronage of its products by its wide customer base.
Mr Thakwani explained that sales for the company in 2018 were high, and coupled with the upholding of its longstanding tradition of respect for quality products and customer service.Mr Thakwani, Chairman of B5 plus Limited
The company was recognized by award schemes this year, with the commissioning of its $80 million steel factory under the One District One Factory project playing a key part.