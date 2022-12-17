Bawumia, UK Minister for International Development co-chair 7th UK-Ghana Business Council

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Rt. Hon. Andrew Mitchell, the UK Minister for International Development, have co-chaired the 7th meeting of the UK-Ghana Business Council.
The meeting was held on December 16 at the Jubilee House.
The Council was established in 2018 and thus far we have been able to secure funding for many projects including the:
- Kumasi International Airport
- Tamale International Airport
- Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange
- Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua
- Tema- Aflao road
- Maternity and Children’s Block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi
- Kejetia Market Phase 2
On his part, Rt. Hon Andrew Mitchell announced the launch of the Growth Gateway Program which is a tailored program to assist Ghanaian exporters access the UK market.