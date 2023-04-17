Be part of Ghana’s energy transition story – Opoku Prempeh to Canadian High Commissioner

The Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ms. Martine Moreau has visited Ghana Energy Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh to re-echo the invitation to attend the 2023 World Petroleum Congress in Calgary, Canada in September.
Apart from the invitation, the two among others also discussed areas of collaboration in the energy sector within the broader context of Ghana’s energy transition framework.
After indicating quite clearly, the strong bilateral ties that have existed between Ghana and Canada, Dr Prempeh told Ms Moreau of the Ministry’s five broad vision areas which serve as the anchor pillars of the work they are doing.
He emphasised that Ghana’s US$562.00 billion Energy Transition Framework aims to provide the optimal and sustainable pathway for fuel supply security, diversified energy mix and cost-efficient electricity generation with an estimated medium to long term average electricity generation tariff of US$4.5cents/kwh to accelerate the socio-economic development of Ghana.
Dr Prempeh also stated that the transition framework implementation will lead to the creation of over 1.4 million new jobs and, therefore, invited Canada to be part of Ghana’s energy transition story.
He also said Ghana requires partnerships from the private sector to develop clean energy resources and the associated infrastructure through win-win transactions.
The Ministry, the Minister noted, will continue to position the sector for strategic investments across the entire value chain while he expressed no doubt that their efforts will yield the needed results as they work assiduously to keep the lights on and the nation moving.