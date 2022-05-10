BoG: Monetary Policy Committee meets on May 18

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Ghana will hold its 106th regular meeting from Wednesday, May 18 to Friday, May 18 to review developments in the economy.
The meetings will conclude with a press conference on Monday, May 23 to announce the decision of the committee.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in March increased the policy rate by 250 basis points to 17 percent.
This was the first time the Central Bank has increased the key rate since November 2021.
In his address to the media, Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Ernest Addison, noted that all is being done to check inflation.
He attributed the upward review of the rate to the sharp rise in inflation as well as the upsurge in prices of goods and services as well as petroleum products.
“Headline inflation has risen sharply to 15.7 percent in February 2022, and both headline and core inflation are significantly above the upper limit of the medium-term target band. The uncertainty surrounding price development and its impact on economic activity is weighing down business and consumer confidence… Under these circumstances, the committee has decided to increase the policy rate by 250 basis points to 17 percent.”
He also outlined steps being taken in the banking sector to check liquidity in the system.
“The Bank of Ghana will, effective, 1st April 2022, enforce the following measures in relation to universal banks: The cash reserve ratio has been increased to 12%, the capital conversation buffer has been reset to the pre-pandemic level of 3% making the capital adequacy ratio a total of 13% and the provisional rate for loans in the other loans exceptionally mentioned category, has been reset to the pre-pandemic level of 3%,” Dr. Addison added.