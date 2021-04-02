BoG's approved list of electronic money issuers and payment service providers

The Bank of Ghana, BoG has released a list of approved electronic money issuers and payment service providers.
BoG in a statement said: "Following the passage of the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987) and the publication of Notice number BG/GOV/SEC/2020/07 on Licensing Application Pack for Payment Service Providers, the Bank of Ghana announces for the information of the general public that the institutions listed below have received regulatory approval to operate as
payment service providers: