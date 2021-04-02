Prime News Ghana

BoG's approved list of electronic money issuers and payment service providers

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

The Bank of Ghana, BoG has released a list of approved electronic money issuers and payment service providers.

BoG in a statement said: "Following the passage of the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987) and the publication of Notice number BG/GOV/SEC/2020/07 on Licensing Application Pack for Payment Service Providers, the Bank of Ghana announces for the information of the general public that the institutions listed below have received regulatory approval to operate as
payment service providers:

 