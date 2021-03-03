Budget Statement and Economic Policy presentation slated for March 12

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has disclosed arrangements for the presentation of the annual Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government.
This is in accordance with Article 179 of the Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).
The budget, he said will be laid in Parliament on Friday, March 12, 2021, on behalf of the President.
“In accordance with Article 179 of the constitution, his excellency has given further indication his horse is prepared to present and lay before this house the Budget 2021 on Friday 12 March for consideration and approval”, the Speaker said.
President Akufo-Addo will also deliver his first State of the Nation Address in his second term on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
This will be in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution which mandates the President to present to Parliament the address at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before the dissolution of Parliament.
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on the first sitting of the House after resuming from its three-week COVID-19 shutdown stated that, one of the immediate parliamentary business is to receive the President for the presentation next Tuesday.
“The House will be privileged to receive the President who is obligated to deliver the State of the Nation Address. His Excellency has given an indication to me that he is ready to do the obligation on Tuesday 9th March 2021”, the Right Honourable Speaker indicated.