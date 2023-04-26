Businesses in Ghana to soon get global legal identity - Bawumia

The government has started discussions with the Global Legal Entity Identity Foundation to provide a unique global legal identity to all businesses in Ghana, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.
The move is in line with government’s integration and economic development agenda to enable Ghanaian businesses partake in a globally accepted verification process to give them credibility and global reach.
Speaking at the 53rd General Assembly of the World Trade Centers Association in Accra on Monday (24 April), Bawumia urged African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat to come on board to ensure businesses on the continent get legal identity.
“We have made a great success of the Ghana Card in providing unique identity to individuals. We are now thinking beyond it, because the case for unique identification for individuals is even more important for a unique identification for business.”
“Just as we need the confidence to know who we are dealing with, businesses also need that confidence and trust to know who they are dealing with, so we have now started discussions with the Global Legal Entity Identity Foundation to provide a unique global legal identity to all businesses in Ghana.”
“That will make it much easier for transactions within Africa, amongst businesses and beyond, because there is a single unique global legal identity for all businesses and that’s what we should be working towards,” Bawumia said.