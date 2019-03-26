Chamber of Telecommunications calls for more education to reduce cyber-crime in Ghana

The Chamber of Telecommunications Ghana is calling for more education in the country to help reduce the cases of cyber-crime.
Chief Executive of the chamber Ken Ashigbey said there is a need for more education because most cyber-crime cases are not caused by technical problems but rather are socially engineered.
Speaking at Jumia Mobile week launch and mobile report in Accra, Ken Ashigbey added that the country should put in place the needed infrastructures to deal with cyber-crime.
"Fortunately for us there is cybersecurity policy that going to parliament that will try to deal with it you will bear with me that we have been doing that for a while and the criminals have also been at it and they constantly are at the forefront so the same way………..so that we can understand the thinking and mentality of the scammers because in Ghana most of our challenges are not from the technical point of view but it’s more from the social engineering whether you know that you yourself you have not participated in any promotion for jumia and somebody will call you and say I’m from jumia and you turn to fall for this…”
As technology advances, scammers are also finding ways of breaching the system to make money from technology users. In 2017 Ghana lost about 97 million dollars to cyber-crime, this has called for more attention in this area.
