Chamber of Telecommunications to clampdown on fake phones

The Chamber of Telecommunications Ghana will in the coming days partner with stakeholders to clampdown on the sale of fake phones in the country.
According to the Chief Executive of the Chamber, Ken Ashigbey, most of these fake phones are in the country because there is a readily available market for it.
Fake phone brands have flooded the Ghanaian market because most of these brands are cheap as compared to the original brands. The sale of these fake phones has become a lucrative business for some traders in the country but it posts a business threat to most of the original brands.
READ ALSO:
Survey Shows Poor People Use iPhones While The Rich Go For Huawei
Chamber of Telecommunications calls for more education to reduce cyber-crime in Ghana
Speaking on the influx at the launch of Jumia Mobile week, Ken Ashigbey said most of these fake phone dealers do not pay taxes and it's against the laws of the country.
"one of the challenges with these fake phones that come to the market is the fact that tax avoidance, they don't pay their taxes so definitely when you avoid taxes their penalties when you bring fake devices it's criminal and generally the law enforcement agencies will take their course but the only reason why these people do the things they do is because they are market for them."
He also added that his outfit will work with original brands, phone dealers association and National Communications Authority get rid of these fake phones on the market.