Check out Kantanka's new 'Amoanimah EV'

The Kantanka Group of Companies is to introduce a new electric vehicle in the Ghanaian market – Kantanka Amoanimah EV.
The company is still putting final touches to the first vehicle currently still being assembled in Ghana.
Although the company is yet to outdoor the vehicle, pictures and videos of the assembling has flooded social media and some people have even gone ahead to put a price tag of between GH¢40,000 and GH¢45,000 on it.
But in a tweet, the CEO of Kantanka Group of Companies, Kwadwo Safo Jnr debunked the price put out there on social media.
He explained their latest car Kantanka Amoanimah EV is not selling at GH¢45,000 as published on social media.
“Hi, so am seeing 45k 45k on my new Kantanka Amoanimah and honestly don’t know where that figure is coming from. My team and I haven’t finalized pricing on the vehicle so please hold on a bit. Will come out with the price by Friday. Thanks for the support guys,“ the tweet said.
The move by Kantanka to go into assembling small vehicles is deemed as responding to the demand and bridging the competition of the Ghanaian market where smaller engine vehicles are popular in the mass market.