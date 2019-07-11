China Trade Week Ghana organizers sign MoU with Business Development Ministry

After Chinese consultancy and events organizer MIE Groups (“the company”) successfully held its third edition of China Trade Week (CTW) Ghana in Accra, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghanaian Ministry of Business Development to expand their cooperation they have been cherishing for many years.
The MoU was signed in the headquarters of the company in Dubai by H. E. Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal and David Wang, Chairman, MIE Groups and Founder, CTW.
H. E. Minister Awal said: “As Ghana has put industrialization high on its agenda, I am happy that our ministry joins forces with MIE Groups and China Trade Week to lift bilateral trade and investments between my country and China.”
MIE Group’s Wang said: “We are delighted to partner up with the Ghanaian Ministry of Business Development following the successful third edition of China Trade Week Ghana 2019, which – for the first time – hosted a multi-day conference session with top speakers.”
The Ministry’s mandate is to drive business, regeneration and investment into Ghana and the partnership with CTW Ghana presents a perfect platform to address and develop this.
China and Ghana will continue to develop and forge stronger business and investment channels and as one of the most diverse Western African economies, future prospects with CTW Ghana bringing in more Chinese SME’s into the market will strengthen the economic environment further.
CTW Ghana will be working closely with the Ministry of Business Development to align their National Mandate to direct and encourage further Foreign Directs Investment (FDI) opportunities through its B2B platform and select industries including Manufacturing, Construction and Building Materials, Agriculture and Agricultural Machinery.
The Republic of Ghana is also a passionate support of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the strategic masterplan to economically integrate Asia, with Africa, and Europe.
Based on the MoU, both sides will work closely together to jointly plan and develop the 4th China Trade Week (CTW) Ghana in 2020, exchange information on market prospects for Chinese-Ghanaian business relations and they will jointly produce research reports.
About China Trade Week
In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping set out the strategy of rebuilding the Silk Road Economic Belt and a 21st Century Maritime Silk Road known as the "The Belt and Road" initiative. The proposal caught the interest of the global community, and quickly gained the support of nations along the route.
China's Belt and Road initiative is a comprehensive framework for organizing multinational economic development and trade, which has inspired the creation of China Trade Week (CTW).
Established in 2013, China Trade Week had its first successful event in the UAE. This was followed by a series of CTW Events in African, which had an even bigger response. China Trade Week series of events welcomes more than 75,000 visitors, government institutions and enterprises participating in the event each year.
China Trade Week is encouraged by the African Union to expand its scope, CTW is now hosted in Ethiopia, South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Algeria, Nigeria, Oman, KSA and the UAE, with the intention of adding more countries every year along the "One Belt, One Road" route.
With every government and industry support, the organizers of China Trade Week spare no effort to make sure that high caliber Chinese manufacturers from industries including Construction Materials & Machinery, Clothing & Textiles, Home Electronics, Health & Beauty, Interior Design and Lighting & Energy are represented at the event.
READ ALSO:
- Nigeria signs African Free Trade Area Agreement
- AU accepts Ghana's bid to host Continental Free Trade Area secretariat
Source: CTW