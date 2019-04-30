Controller and Accountant-General retires April 30

The Controller and Accountant-General, Eugene Asante Ofosuhene retires from active service effective April 30, 2019.
This brings to an end a 2-year contract offered him in May 2017 by the Ministry of Finance. Mr Asante Ofosuhene replaced Seidu Kotomah.
Until his appointment in May 2017 as the Controller and Accountant-General, Mr Asante Ofosuhene, a Public Finance Specialist, was a Lecturer at Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).
He was also a Consultant for a number of institutions including the World Bank. Mr. Ofosuhene is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (U.K. and Ireland) F.C.C.A and Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICA) Ghana.
Mr Asante Ofosuhene is expected to hand over to Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem.
Background
Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem, currently the Deputy Controller and Accountant General in charge of Payroll is a Chartered Management Accountant with twenty-three years post qualification experience in multi-discipline and multi-sector organisations.
Having undertaken many roles and responsibilities in organisations such as Controller and Accountant General’s Department, Ghana Cement Works, and Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Mr. Kwasi Kwaning- Bosompem has acquired extensive experience both the Public and Private sectors with excellent managerial and innovative skills to take important strategic decisions in Corporate Governance, Public Sector reforms processes and Institutional restructuring.
READ ALSO:
8,000 health workers get financial clearance for employment
He also spearheads the implementation of policies aimed at expenditure rationalisation and efficiency, coupled with the improvement in Revenue Mobilization and Administration.
Mr. Kwaining-Bososmpem played a key role in the operationalization of the National Policy on Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and also facilitated the implementation of the Programme Based System of Budgeting in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a major policy shift in the budget preparation for the Ghana Government.