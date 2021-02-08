Covid-19: Germany introduces new visa restrictions on Ghana

Germany has introduced new visa restrictions on Ghana and other African countries.
German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff said Ghanaians seeking visas to Germany will only be accepted on three grounds.
According to him, the grounds are health emergency, school and family relations.
The decision is taken effective this month as part of measures to prevent the spread of the South African Covid-19 variant.
"normal two... visas for Europe, European Union or Germany are not being issued at the moment. Non-essential travel to Germany for the moment is not possible, the only possible circumstances you can travel to Germany is when you have a medical emergency when you are studying in Germany and when your presence in Germany is indispensable or very close family links to Germany.
Eight more persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ghana. This has increased the country’s death toll to 457.
In the latest statistics released by the Ghana Health Service on February 8, 2021, a total of 722 new COVID-19 cases have also been recorded, pushing the active case count to 6,352.
The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, and Central Regions are still leading the chart with the highest rate of infections.