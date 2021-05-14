Dzata Cement reacts to GHC30 price tag

The management of Dzata Cement has in a statement said they are yet to announce the price of its products.
The statement advised the general public to disregard any price tag circulating on social media.
It comes after widespread social media reports that the cement is selling for GHC30, a price way below competition.
Different brands of cement sell between GHC45 and Ghc50 currently in Ghana.
Ghanaians were delighted about the news of the Dzata Cement as it is owned by a Ghanaian, Ibrahim Mahama.
A lot of personalities like Kennedy Agyapong among others have urged Ghanaians to patronize it.
Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen this week paid a working visit to the cement plant of Dzata Cement Limited, owned
by businessman Ibrahim Mahama.
Dzata Cement is the first-ever wholly Ghanaian-owned cement production factory in Ghana.
Mr. Kyerematen who was accompanied by a team from the Ministry of Trade and Industry was welcomed to the factory by the Managing Director of Dzata Cement, Mr. Nana Philip Archer and the management of the factory.
The visit was to enable him have first-hand information on the cement producing plant, located on a 10-acre land near the Tema Port.
Addressing the management and staff of Dzata Cement, Mr Kyerematen applauded them for building an ecofriendly factory. He also appealed to Ghanaians to support the factory because it’s a success story of Ghanaian
entrepreneurship.
“I’m appealing to Ghanaians to support the factory. It’s in line with the vision of President Akufo-Addo in helping indigenous entrepreneurs. Let’s support the first-ever wholly Ghanaian owned cement factory. It’s the
success story of Ghanaian entrepreneurship”. Mr Kyerematen said.
He was highly impressed by the fact that the company is led and run by a Ghanaian management team. The plant has an installed capacity of two million tonnes annually.