Energy Minister tours Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP) site

Energy Minister, Mathew Opoku Prempeh has paid a working visit to the Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP) site.
The US$50m project is funded by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).
According to a post from GRIDCo on Facebook, the project will address issues of low voltages in parts of the central region.
Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has released the power outages timetable for Greater Accra for the month of May 2021, due to ongoing construction works in the power sector especially at the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point.
According to the ECG, as part of projects to improve power supply reliability and system voltages, the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) in collaboration with the ECG are undertaking interruptions in the power supply to facilitate the work of contractors at various stages and times.
This, according to the ECG requires a complete shutdown of the 330kv line thereby affecting power supply reliability to the Mallam Bulk Supply Point (BSP).
This is because, the new Pokuase Bulk Supply Point, which is near completion and sponsored by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) under the auspices of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) will require a tie-in to GRIDCo's 330kv transmission line.
While some of the areas will sleep in darkness for two nights and have their power off for two days during the day in the month of May, others will sleep in darkness for three nights and have their power off for just one day. Others will also sleep in darkness for three nights and have power off for just one day.
The outages will rotate between day and night from 6am to 6pm and 6pm to 6am for eight days.
According to the ECG, the tie-in works will take eight days from Monday, May 10 to Monday, May 17, 2021 and will affect power supply to some customers in the North-Eastern parts of Accra.
The ECG has explained that other needed interruptions in power supply to enable contractors complete the different intervention projects, will be communicated in due course.