Farid Antar named new MD for Republic Bank

The Board of Directors of Republic Bank (Ghana) Limited has appointed Mr. Farid Antar as the Managing Director of the Bank, following receipt of regulatory approval from the Bank of Ghana.
Mr Antar succeeds Anthony Jordan who retired from active service in April 2019.
Mr Farid Antar is an experienced Banker with over 39 years of professional and practical exposure in the banking and financial services industry in Trinidad & Tobago and in Barbados, both in the Caribbean.
Prior to this appointment, he was the General Manager, Enterprise Risk Management and Chief Risk Officer at Republic Financial Holdings Limited, the parent company of Republic Bank (Ghana) Limited.
He previously served as General Manager, Corporate Operations & Process Improvement, Senior Manager, Regional Operations (Overseas), Senior Manager, Business Transformation, Senior Manager, Retail Delivery & Marketing, Manager, Product Parameterisation & Business Growth and Marketing Manager – Personal & Commercial Lendings.
Mr. Antar, until recently, was also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Republic Caribbean Investments Limited, Atlantic Financial Limited and Republic Bank (Suriname) Holdings Limited; a Director of G4S Holdings (Trinidad) Limited and the London Street Project Company Limited; and a Trustee for The Caribbean Court of Justice Trust Fund (CCJTF).
Mr. Antar is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB), Trinidad & Tobago and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators (ICSA), UK.
He is also an Anti-Money Laundering Certified Associate (AMLCA).
Mr. Farid Antar is expected to continue the transformation process started by his predecessors with the view to growing Republic Bank (Ghana) Limited into a Tier 1 Bank in Ghana.
According to the bank, Mr. Farid Antar has assured the Board of Directors, Executives, Staff and Customers of the Bank that he will continue with the great strides made by his predecessors and the strategic path adopted by the Bank.
The Board, Executive, Staff and Stakeholders have since welcomed Mr. Farid Antar to his new appointment and pledge their support to him.