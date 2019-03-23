Fidelity Bank outdoors digital branch at KNUST

Fidelity Bank, the CIMG Bank of the Year, has opened an ultra-modern digital branch at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science Technology (KNUST) with the best banking service.
The new office, located in the heart of KNUST, is an addition to the over 75 branches of Fidelity Bank across the country.
Inaugurating the new branch, the Divisional Director, Corporate and Investment Banking of Fidelity Bank, Kwabena Boateng, stated that, “the move is part of the bank’s objective to get closer to the youth and students in Kumasi and provide better customer experiences to our numerous clients. As our customer base expands, we are also committed to providing convenient services in a friendly atmosphere at all our branches.”
He disclosed that “Fidelity Student Account holders can have access to recently upgraded services which include our mobile app, where customers can perform payments such as account to wallet and reverse transactions, transact airtime top-ups, make utility and cashless payments using the Fidelity QR Code Service known as the F-Pay. This also includes international transfers, FX sales, travel notices in addition to local account transfers”.
According to Kwabena Boateng, “the bank has introduced an e-lounge to facilitate a convenient, self-service experience to the students and the academic body of the university.
Kwabena Boateng, Divisional Director, Corporate and Investment Banking of Fidelity Bank Ghana
“Also, in enhancing the customer experience for the wider community, priority service for lecturers and the student administration has also been provided. That is a salaried account package that allows lecturers and administrators to access loans and salary advances”.
He further revealed that the Bank has collaborated with its lifestyle partners to give whooping discounts ranging from 0-15% to customers who use the Fidelity Visa Cards to transact business with selected service providers such as Delta Airlines, Appolonia City, and Exotic Trends Salon and many others
The Pro-Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Rita Dickson, commended the Bank for supplying the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly with over 500 dustbins last year and appealed the bank to support the University’s ‘Let there be Light Campaign’ to provide light at every corner of the University.
“We believe that the presence of Fidelity Bank will definitely leave an indelible imprint on the landscape of this campus just as they have done in other parts of the country,” she stated.
Fidelity Bank recently opened a new digital branch at Osu to add to its expansion drive. The Bank also provides agency banking to customers with over one thousand agents across the 10 regions of the country.
Source: myjoyonline