First public electric car charging unit launched by Total Energies in Accra

TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC has commissioned the first ever Electric Vehicle (EV) charging unit in Ghana.
It is part of efforts to help boost the increasing demand and usage of Electric vehicles in Ghana.
The Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC, Olufemi Babajide stated that the EV charging unit is the first in West Africa and serves as a momentous contribution to the automotive industry.
He said “this is the first in the whole of West Africa; so this is not just Ghana but there is no service station in all of West Africa that has an Electric Vehicle charging unit.”
According to him, the aim is to reduce the carbon footprint and support the Paris Climate Ambition by meeting the target of NET Zero by 2050 by reducing the emission of carbon as their customers use their products.