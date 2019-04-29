Forex Market: GUTA to resist any attempt to ban black market operators

Ghana Union of Traders' Associations (GUTA) says it will resist any attempt by government and stakeholders to ban black forex market operators in the country.
Speaking to Joy FM, President for GUTA Dr Joseph Obeng said the activities of these operators are helping the industry provide the needed foreign currency for customers.
According to him, the government should find a way to regulate the activities of these operators for effective forex trading. These black forex market operators have partly been blamed for the depreciation of the cedi as most of them hoard the currencies.
Reacting to the activities of the black forex market operators, Dr Joseph Obeng said: "what is the black market? black market is if maybe some Alhaji is going something untoward and when you come you have to put surveillance on them and then flash them out, but if what they are doing is to compliment the forex bureaux while the forex bureaux are also legitimate because I don't want anything that will seem to suppress the trade of money, we've been there before where you will have difficulty in accessing the monies from the mainstream banks, the forex bureaux have been of help, what we have to do is to evaluate the operations of the forex bureaux and then enhance on it, if they are falling short in some areas then we tighten it so that they will be in line but we can't ban their operations, I will never agree to that."
Cedi depreciation: Ken Ofori Atta hints of use of ID cards at Forex Bureaux
Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta has hinted that government is considering making the use of Identification Cards a requirement in the exchange of money at the forex bureaux in the country.
Ken Ofori Atta said this will form part of measures to address the continuous depreciation of the cedi.
Addressing journalists in Parliament on March 28, Ken Ofori Atta said: "all of the laws are there and that is what will help the committees work, but sure maybe you are also right maybe enforcement is also going to be particular and maybe we are going to look at other countries and see how to ensure that people have to provide identification when their getting foreign exchange, the role of the bank and the role of the forex bureaux the way traders work that will facilitate trade maybe by issuing cards."
Ken Ofori Atta also revealed on the floor of Parliament that government will form a bi-partisan committee to probe the continuous depreciation of the cedi.
“The president has directed that I investigate the structural causes for the depreciation of the cedi and to propose measures to address the situation, the government and I will put a bi-partisan committee together to proceed immediately.”
