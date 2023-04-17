Fuel price increases at pumps

Some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have begun increasing the prices of petroleum products at the pumps today, April 17.
GOIL is selling petrol at ¢13.10 per litre and diesel at ¢12.99 per litre. Shell is also selling a litre of petrol at ¢13.10 per litre, whilst deisel is going for ¢12.99.
Total is however selling both petrol and diesel at ¢13.20 per litre respectively, whilst Star Oil is selling both petrol and diesel at ¢12.69 per litre respectively.
The upward adjustment has been attributed to the increase in the price of crude which has gone up by about 16 percent on the international market.
Meanwhile, the Chamber for Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) says a major option for government to alleviate the continuous price hikes of fuel is to make the Tema Oil Refinery functional.
The Executive Secretary for COPEC, Duncan Amoah stressed the need to revamp the refinery to ensure fuel price stability in the country.
“We are not exactly certain where we are going with our refinery [TOR]. It’s been one talk after the other, one promise after the other. The long and short however is that the refinery continues to be grounded. No activity, and nothing is working”.
“In view of the fact that you have some new refineries coming on the stream across the sub-region, one would have expected officials or authorities to be minded by the need to protect the technical workforce of our refinery by finding any means necessary to get TOR back to work. Unfortunately, it has not been the case,” Duncan Amoah expressed.