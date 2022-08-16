Fuel prices to go up by 5.5% today

Consumers should expect an increase in the price of fuel they purchase at the various pumps from today, August 16, 2022 as part of the adjustments for the 2nd pricing window of August.
According to the Executive Secretary for Chamber of Petroleum Consumers-Ghana (COPEC), Duncan Amoah, despite a 5.55% reduction in price of crude oil on the international market, the depreciation of the cedi continues to impact fuel prices at the pumps.
The two pricing windows every month afford Oil Marketing Companies the opportunity to adjust prices of the products.
“Between the current first pricing window and the next fuel pricing window of the month August [2022], which commences from tomorrow, August 16th, 2022, crude oil price has seen a drop by 4.53%, from $110.52 averagely to $105.51 per barrel, whilst that of finished products ( petrol and diesel ) have declined by an average of 7.5%”.
“The forex market has unfortunately however, been pretty turbulent over the period with the cedi depreciating steeply to close trading at about ¢9.8313 per dollar”, it explained.
Duncan Amoah said consumers should be ready to pay 5.5% more for fuel.
“The first window in August saw some marginal reductions, the second window, unfortunately, will see an increase of some 5.5%, instead of sustained reduction. This is mostly due to the cedi’s fast depreciation and the unavailability of the dollar for importers to pay off their suppliers.”