Full Statement: Ken Ofori-Atta's mid-year budget review 2022

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has assured the people of Ghana that the government will stay within its limit when it comes to spending despite the economic challenges due to external factors.
He told Parliament during the mid-year budget review presentation on Monday July 25 that the government was not seeking additional funds from the budget.
Rather, he said, the government was determined to efficiently use the windfall from the petroleum sector to make up for revenue shortfalls and aggressively improve the revenues.
Mr Ofori-Atta said “we have committed to stay within the appropriation for 2022.