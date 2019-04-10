Ghana, Czech Republic sign credit facility for 50 steel bridges

Ghana and the Czech Republic have signed a 47 million Euro credit facility to provide 50 steel bridges in selected communities across the country as part of infrastructure works.
The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Akwasi Amoako-Atta, signed the agreement on behalf of government in Accra for the design, supply and installation of the small and medium steel bridges.
The project involves the design, supply and installation of steel components for the construction of new bridges as well as replacement of some existing bridges on rivers and pedestrian bridges.
According to the agreement the Department of Feeder Roads will have 20 bridges, the Ghana Highway Authority 20 bridges and the Department of Urban Roads 10 bridges.
READ ALSO:
Dumsor: Ghana Gas completes tie-in ahead of schedule (Photos)
Ghanaian economy to grow by 7.6% this year – World Bank
IES predicts more dumsor in Ghana
The project is estimated to be completed within a period of twenty-four (24) months from the commencement date.
The core objectives of the Project include satisfying the basic human needs by increasing accessibility to hospitals, schools and other social/ cultural facilities which are greatly hampered due to lack of bridges at river crossing points. It is also to remove traffic bottleneck at river crossings and improve the movement of goods and people within the areas of influence.
It is expected that by the end of the project execution, all year round access to schools, hospitals and markets will be provided thus eliminating interruptions in transporting people, farm produce and other items during the rainy seasons. This should also increase the income of the people living along and within the project areas.
Credit: graphiconline