Ghana has a long way to go in terms of finance - Ofori-Atta

Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta opines that Ghana has a long way to go in terms of fixing her finance and economy.
The Minister was speaking at the Ghana Diaspora Celebration & Homecoming Summit on the theme: Recognizing diaspora contributions towards nation building.
Mr Ofori-Atta says he is however optimistic that stringent measure that have been put in place by the current government is gradually bridging the financial gap with other powerhouses.
“Our stock has changed considerably from where we were but we’ve got a long way to go but not because we just want to win but we have to be clear that we have to have the energy to continue to persevere.”
He also spoke of the recent clean-up exercise that hit the banking sector in Ghana.
“Over a 30-month period of being in power, government has invested about 14 billion Ghana cedis into the banking system so as to secure the 1.5 million Ghanaian deposits to fund the future in liquidity and entrepreneurship.”
Mr. Ofori-Atta urged diasporans to come back home and sacrifice to make Ghana great.
“Let us sacrifice for this great country of ours. It is true that we have to do more to attract you.”
Today marks the 2nd day of the 3rd Homecoming summit as part of the Year of Return to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first 20 West African slaves in the United States.
READ ALSO: