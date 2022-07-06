Ghana: IMF team to hold first meeting with gov’t officials today

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team, led by Carlo Sdralevich, mission chief for Ghana, is expected to hold its first meeting with with the Ghanaian authorities about a possible IMF-supported programme, today Wednesday July 6.
The Government of Ghana on Friday July 1 announced that it was seeking support from the IMF.
This followed a telephone conversation between the President and the IMF Managing Director, Miss Kristalina Georgieva, conveying Ghana’s decision to engage with the Fund, a statement by the Ministry of Information said.
Accordingly, the IMF team led by Mr. Sdralevich arrived in the country on Tuesday July 5.
In a statement Mr. Sdralevich said “On the basis of a request from the Ghanaian authorities, an IMF staff team will in the coming days kick-start discussions on a possible program to support Ghana’s homegrown economic policies. We are at an early stage in the process, given that detailed discussions are yet to take place.”
“The IMF stands ready to assist Ghana to restore macroeconomic stability, safeguard debt sustainability, and promote inclusive and sustainable growth, and address the impact of the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic.”
“We are looking forward to our engagement with the authorities in Accra,” the Fund said.