Ghana Manganese Company to resume operations next week

The Ghana Manganese Company will resume work next week after meeting with government on Friday over the shutdown of the company.
Addressing the media after the meeting on Friday, the Lands Minister Kwaku Asoma-Cheremeh said the Ghana Manganese Company has shown good faith and the Ministry will continue to monitor their operations.
"In the interest of the Ghana Manganese Company, their management, workers and the state we wouldn't want to lose so much, they should go back to work from Monday whiles we manage and monitor haulage of the........... from their site to the Takoradi port, it is not going to be done by them..."
Shutdown
Ghana Manganese Company Limited was ordered by the government to halt its operations last week.
The shut down was as a result of alleged nonpayment of taxes and price manipulation between the periods of 2010 to 2017.
The company has been under investigation since February 2019 after preliminary checks of its finances revealed several infractions.
Reaction
The Managers of the Ghana Manganese Company in reaction to the allegations said the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the government failed to fulfil their obligation of paying back an amount of $20million refund due them between December 2018 to June 2019.
In a statement released the managers of Ghana Manganese Company described as inaccurate and inconsistent, the government's claims that the company failed to fulfil its financial obligations, which have resulted in over $300 million loss of revenue to the state.
Benjamin Stay Quashie, who is the Chief Operations Officer of the company said the closure and mere thought of workers losing their job is causing psychological trauma among the over 1,500 workers, whose fate hung in the balance following the closure.
