Ghana’s Ambassador-designate to Italy woos Italian businesses

Ghana’s Ambassador-designate to Italy, Merene Benyah, has met with businesses in Palermo, Sicily, in an effort to attract trade and investment to Ghana.
During the visit to the southern Italian city as part of a consular outreach programme, Ms. Merene Benyah toured a packaging company, Salerno Packaging (SP). The ultra-modern packaging company provides metal packaging solutions for the fishing, agricultural as well as the cosmetics industries. Salerno Packaging was established in 1903. The Chairman of the group, Antonino Salerno, led Ms. Merene Benyah on a tour of the various stages of production.
He indicated that the factory had, among others, pioneered sustainable use of metal in an environmentally-conscious manner, and had also optimised the use of technology, such as Robots, to increase productivity.
During a meeting after the tour, Ms. Merene Benyah, impressed on Mr. Salerno that as a result of several initiatives set in train by government, Ghana was the new frontier for manufacturing and industrialisation in the region.
She encouraged the company to take advantage of Ghana’s conducive and enabling business environment to partner the vibrant private sector in establishing a similar production line in Ghana.
This, the ambassador-designate indicated, would also open the door for the company to take advantage of the African Free Trade Zone to boost exports in the region. Mr. Salerno assured the Ambassador-designate that he would send a delegation to Ghana soon to pursue the investment drive.
In a similar engagement, the Head of Mission met with Italian businessmen who are part of Palermo Mediterranea – an organisation that brings together entrepreneurs and businesses in Palermo. Members of the group have expertise in various areas, including infrastructural development, wine production, real estate, engineering and coffee.
The ambassador-designate highlighted Ghana’s advantage as a peaceful haven with democratic credentials, and a conducive and enabling environment for businesses. She assured of the embassy’s availability to link the outfit with the appropriate entities in Ghana to enable them invest profitably in the country.
She also spoke of the success that other Italian companies have had in Ghana over decades in the country. The President of the group, Marco Giammona, an engineer, assured the Ambassador – designate of his group’s determination to engage with the private sector in Ghana for the mutual benefit of Ghana and Italy.
Ms. Merene Benyah, as part of an outreach programme undertaken by the embassy to provide consular services to the Ghanaian community in Palermo, also met with the executives of the Ghanaian Association of Palermo.
Addressing the executives, the Head of Mission recalled the unfortunate demise of her predecessor, Eudora Quartey Koranteng, almost a year ago and requested that a minute’s silence be observed in her honour.
The Head of Mission extended regards from the Government and people of Ghana to the community, and thanked the executives for their togetherness and impressive organisational abilities.
The ambassador-designate entreated the community to continue respecting the laws of host authorities and endeavour to partner investors they encounter in their daily lives to invest in Ghana. She assured them that the embassy would continue to extend its services to the doorstep of the various Ghanaian communities.
Present at the engagement were Ghana’s Honorary Consul in Palermo, Francesco Campagna; the President of the Ghanaian Association, Alexander Osei Menkah; as well as other members of the embassy’s delegation; Minister for Consular Affairs, Edward Cofie; and Counsellor for Political and Economic, Julius Goker.