Veterinary Service to shut down illegal slaughterhouses in Accra

The Veterinary Service has hinted of plans to shut down all illegal slaughterhouses in the capital.
According to the Veterinary Service, activities of these slaughterhouses in Accra pose a threat to the health of those who patronise their services.
Speaking to Citi FM, Director of Public Health and Food Safety at the Veterinary Service Department, Dr Bashiru Boi Kikimoto said they have engaged the operators of these slaughterhouses to regularize their activities but most of them refused to do so forcing them to shut their workplaces down to protect the interest of Ghanaians.
"Actually we've been engaging them, we've been telling them, when we met in Kumasi, Tamale and in Accra and we told them to regularise their activities but you know it is an issue of attitude, so we are now making sure that with the meat inspection and regulation is better we start this process before even the law starts so that all those that will work will produce good meat for human consumption, the end goal is that human beings do not die from animal diseases, there are a lot of diseases that are common to humans and animals, we want to make sure that those diseases that move from animal to human being we prevent them.."
