GOIL reduces fuel prices

GOIL have reduced fuel prices at the pumps at all its retail outlets across the country.
A litre of petrol is now selling at Gh16.82 while diesel is selling at Gh20.50 per litre.
Previously, a litre of petrol sold at Gh17.99 while diesel was selling at Gh¢23.49 per litre.
This means that a litre of petrol has been reduced by Gh¢1.17 while diesel saw a reduction of Gh¢2.99 per litre.
Fuel prices are reviewed every two weeks in the Republic of Ghana, unlike some countries in West Africa where it is done monthly.
The second pricing window ends today, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, and prices of fuel are expected to be reviewed by the oil marketing companies.
