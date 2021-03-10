Gov't to raise $5 billion to support 2021 budget

A statement from the Ministry of Finance says the government of Ghana has commenced processes to raise $5 billion from the international capital markets to support growth-oriented expenditures in its 2021 budget.
Also to conduct liability management of both Eurobonds and Domestic Bonds.
The statement said the government intends to raise the amount through Eurobonds, diaspora bonds, sustainable bonds, and syndicated/bridge loans.
The statement added that the government is in the process of mandating Bank of America, Citi Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Standard Bank as Lead Managers under the Programme.
"One of the key mandates for the Banks is to advise the Government on various alternative funding structures and options especially for the Eurobond, that would best fit Ghana’s funding requirements and provide fiscal capacity to further support economic revitalization and recovery at this time," the statement said.
Statement below:
Accra, 9th March, 2021 –The Government of Ghana has commenced the processes for the 2021 International Capital Market (ICM) Funding Programme.
The Programme is for up to US$5.0 billion and will be used to support growth-oriented expenditures in the 2021 Budget and to conduct liability management of both Eurobonds and Domestic Bonds.
The Programme instruments consist of Eurobonds, Diaspora Bonds, Sustainable Bonds, and Syndicated/Bridge Loans.
The Government is in the process of mandating Bank of America, Citi Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Standard Bank as Lead Managers under the Programme.
One of the key mandates for the Banks is to advise the Government on various alternative funding structures and options especially for the Eurobond, that would best fit Ghana’s funding requirements and provide fiscal capacity to further support economic revitalization and recovery at this time. END