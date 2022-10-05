Government increases cocoa price by 21 percent

The producer price of cocoa in Ghana has been increased by 21 percent, moving the price of a 64kg bag of the commodity from GH¢660 to GH¢800 for the 2022/2023 cocoa season.
This translates into GH₵12,800 per metric tonne up from GH₵10,560
The new price takes effect from Friday, October 14, 2022, for the 2022-2023 crop season.
Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto made the announcement at a press briefing in Accra today, Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
“The 21% rise in the producer price of cocoa is a testament to Government’s resolve to ensure farmers earn a decent income and make cocoa farming lucrative. Government will continue to implement initiatives to build a robust, resilient and sustainable cocoa industry where cocoa farmers and their communities will thrive”, the Minister said.
The Minister said the Government was committed to continuing to supply certified planting materials that are drought tolerant, early bearing and high yielding.
He said the European Union would soon legislate Regulations on due diligence on Deforestation and Forest Degradation and this placed enormous responsibility on the country to ensure that cocoa was sustainably produced in Ghana.
“Issues of deforestation and forest degradation remain important in meeting the EU due diligence requirements,” he said.
He said the Government had not relented in ensuring that cocoa produced in Ghana was free from deforestation and child labour.