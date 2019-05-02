Govt sets aside GHc 2m as seed capital for 'Kayayei'

Head porters popularly known as 'Kayayei' in the country will soon benefit from a seed capital of GHc 2m set aside by the government to enable them set up their own businesses.
According to the Chief Executive of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), John Kumah, the President has directed that an amount of GHc 2 million to be given to head porters ,‘Kayayei’.
Speaking after a health walk organized by the New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti region, Mr John Kumah said, NEIP in collaboration with the Business Development Ministry, is working to help transform the lives of head porters across the country.
“The Next project that the Office of the President, Ministry of Business Development and our outfit are about to do is Entrepreneurs in Kayayei Business. The President says we should give out 2 million Ghana cedis to serve as seed capital for head porters across the country.”
NEIP boss also disclosed that another GHc2 million has been released to women entrepreneurs with disabilities.
READ ALSO: NEIP Boss Participates in Ash’s FM People’s Forum
In all, he indicated that an amount of 100 million dollars has been set aside by the government to help tackle youth unemployment in the country.
“As part of the NPP’s promise of reducing the unemployment rate in the country, President Akufo-Addo has set aside 100 million dollars to help address the challenge of youth unemployment”.
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana