GPRTU insist there is no increase in transport fares

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) have come out to quash claims that transport fares have been increased.
A group of drivers calling itself the Committed Drivers Association announced a 20 percent increase in fares yesterday [October 29, 2018]. This according to the association is due to the increase in the cost of fuel.
GPRTU and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council, GRTCC, who are the forerunners that lead discussions with Transport Ministry for fare increases say there has not been any increment.
Edward Hoffman, an Executive Member of the GPRTU in an interview with Citi Business News said there is no justification for an increase in transport fares.
“One of the major components in increasing transport fares is to check if cumulatively the prices of fuel has increased by 10 percent. Our checks and calculations show that fuel prices have cumulatively increased by just 7 percent”.
He argued that “there is no need for increasing transport fares at this time”
Mr. Hoffman then urged the general public not to accept any increases in transport fares since the GPRTU and the Ministry of Transport are the main stakeholders mandated to announce transport fare increases.
